Colne Police warning people about road closure following traffic collision in Albert Road

Colne Police are warning people about a road closure following a traffic collision this morning.

By Laura Longworth
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 12:48pm

Officers have closed Albert Road in Colne after two cars collided around 9-38am today near to the junction at Stanley Street. It is unclear at this time how long the road will be closed for.

No injuries were reported.

Police are advising drivers to find alternative routes when travelling.

Albert Road in Colne is currently closed following a road traffic collision, which occurred near to the junction at Stanley Street.