Casualties rescued from house fire in Burnley

The pair were rescued from the mid-terrace home in Brougham Street after an emergency 999 call at 7.22am.

Motorists were urged to avoid Brougham Street and Daneshouse Road whilst fire crews urgently worked at the scene, with police closing the road between Elm Street and Oswald Street.

The fire service has not said whether the two casualties required hospital treatment, but North West Ambulance Service were are at the scene. It has been approached for comment.

Daneshouse Road in Burnley has been shut by police whilst emergency services respond to a fire this morning (Wednesday, June 23)

A fire service spokesman said: "At 7:22am, three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson stations attended a fire involving a mid-terrace domestic property on Brougham Street, Burnley.

"While at the scene, crews utilised two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to fight the fire.