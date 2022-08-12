Burnley traffic: the latest news from roads around town

Here are the latest updates on traffic accidents, incidents and delays on the roads around Burnley.

By John Deehan
Friday, 12th August 2022, 8:27 am
A646, Cliviger

Road closed due to construction on A646 Burnley Road both ways from A671 Todmorden Road to Red Lees Road.

A671 Bacup Road

Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A671 Bacup Road between A646 Burnley Road and B6238 Burnley Road East (Rawtenstall turn-off).]

Ridge Avenue

Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on Ridge Avenue near Carholme Avenue.

Eastern Avenue

Temporary traffic signals due to utility repair and maintenance works

