Burnley traffic: the latest news from roads around town

A646, Cliviger
Road closed due to construction on A646 Burnley Road both ways from A671 Todmorden Road to Red Lees Road.
A671 Bacup Road
Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A671 Bacup Road between A646 Burnley Road and B6238 Burnley Road East (Rawtenstall turn-off).]
Ridge Avenue
Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on Ridge Avenue near Carholme Avenue.
Eastern Avenue
Temporary traffic signals due to utility repair and maintenance works