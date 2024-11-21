Burnley traffic: Barden Lane and Windermere Lane closed following collision
Significant traffic delays are anticipated following the closure of one of Burnley’s busiest roads due to a colliding with a bridge shortly before rush hour.
Police are currently on the scene at Barden Lane, which is closed between the junctions of Lower Manor Lane and Windermere Avenue. Windermere Avenue is also shut.
A police spokesman said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for a number of hours. We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience. “
