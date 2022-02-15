Burnley roadworks: three upcoming road closures for motorists to watch out for
Drivers in and around Burnley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for soon.
And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start soon:
• A56, from 8pm Friday, February 18 to 7am Saturday, February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
• M65, from 8pm February 25 to 5am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - carriageway closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
• A56, from 8pm February 28 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.