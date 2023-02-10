Lasting from just one day to a month, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Burnley if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

All the Burnley roadworks starting next week

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date.)

SALUS STREET, BURNLEY

What: Stop / Go boards

Why: Utility repair and maintenance works.

When: Monday, February 13.

THORNTON ROAD, WORSTHORNE-WITH-HURSTWOOD

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: Excavation in footway to lay telecoms duct 3 metres from existing telecoms box to telecoms pole to provide new service.

When: Monday, February 13 – Wednesday, February 15.

SUTTON AVENUE, BURNLEY

What: Give and take

Why: To replace approx. 265m of gas main with associated services and connections

When: Monday, February 13 – Friday, March 10

EASTERN AVENUE, BURNLEY

What: Two-way signals

Why: Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour.

When: Monday, February 13

MINEHEAD AVENUE, BURNLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: Connection in conjunction with gas mains replacement on Sutton Avenue

When: Monday, February 13 – Monday, March 6.

BANKHOUSE STREET, BURNLEY

What: Two-way signals

Why: S50 licence works for New Gas Connection

When: Monday, February 13 – Friday, February 24.

ST JOHN’S ROAD, PADIHAM

What: Multi-way signals

Why: TM 3WL required to replace damaged pole in Tarmac

When: Monday, February 13

CORONATION AVENUE, PADIHAM

What: Multi-way signals

Why: TM 3WL required to replace damaged pole in Tarmac

When: Monday, February 13

ALLEN COURT, BURNLEY

What: No carriageway incursion

Why: Excavation required to fit ducting for telecoms assets

When: Monday, February 13 – Friday, February 24.

HOWARD STREET, BURNLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: Install new duct to link box and pole

When: Monday, February 13 – Wednesday, February 15.

MARY TOWNELEY FOLD, BURNLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: [Remedial works] Gang to rectify defective reinstatement in footway

When: Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16.

QUEEN VICTORIA ROAD, BURNLEY

What: Two-way signals

Why: Excavate joint bay to install and joint cable for new mains services

When: Tuesday, February 14 – Monday, February 27.

ROSEHILL AVENUE, BURNLEY

What: Some carriageway incursion

Why: Uncover buried box

When: Tuesday, February 14 – Thursday, February 16.

ROSSENDALE ROAD, BURNLEY

What: : No carriageway incursion

Why: (Utility repair and maintenance works) Overlay