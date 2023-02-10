Burnley roadworks from February 13: Which streets are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Burnley.
Lasting from just one day to a month, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.
Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Burnley if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date.)
SALUS STREET, BURNLEY
What: Stop / Go boards
Why: Utility repair and maintenance works.
When: Monday, February 13.
THORNTON ROAD, WORSTHORNE-WITH-HURSTWOOD
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: Excavation in footway to lay telecoms duct 3 metres from existing telecoms box to telecoms pole to provide new service.
When: Monday, February 13 – Wednesday, February 15.
SUTTON AVENUE, BURNLEY
What: Give and take
Why: To replace approx. 265m of gas main with associated services and connections
When: Monday, February 13 – Friday, March 10
EASTERN AVENUE, BURNLEY
What: Two-way signals
Why: Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour.
When: Monday, February 13
MINEHEAD AVENUE, BURNLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: Connection in conjunction with gas mains replacement on Sutton Avenue
When: Monday, February 13 – Monday, March 6.
BANKHOUSE STREET, BURNLEY
What: Two-way signals
Why: S50 licence works for New Gas Connection
When: Monday, February 13 – Friday, February 24.
ST JOHN’S ROAD, PADIHAM
What: Multi-way signals
Why: TM 3WL required to replace damaged pole in Tarmac
When: Monday, February 13
CORONATION AVENUE, PADIHAM
What: Multi-way signals
Why: TM 3WL required to replace damaged pole in Tarmac
When: Monday, February 13
ALLEN COURT, BURNLEY
What: No carriageway incursion
Why: Excavation required to fit ducting for telecoms assets
When: Monday, February 13 – Friday, February 24.
HOWARD STREET, BURNLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: Install new duct to link box and pole
When: Monday, February 13 – Wednesday, February 15.
MARY TOWNELEY FOLD, BURNLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: [Remedial works] Gang to rectify defective reinstatement in footway
When: Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16.
QUEEN VICTORIA ROAD, BURNLEY
What: Two-way signals
Why: Excavate joint bay to install and joint cable for new mains services
When: Tuesday, February 14 – Monday, February 27.
ROSEHILL AVENUE, BURNLEY
What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: Uncover buried box
When: Tuesday, February 14 – Thursday, February 16.
ROSSENDALE ROAD, BURNLEY
What: : No carriageway incursion
Why: (Utility repair and maintenance works) Overlay
When: Tuesday, February 14 – Thursday, February 16.