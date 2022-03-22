Burnley road closures: four for motorists to look out for this week

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

• A56, from 8pm February 28 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley driver will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M65, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, J9 to J10 - Lane closure for communications.

• M65, from 8pm April 1 to 6am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to 10 - carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.