Burnley road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week
Burnley's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
• A56, from 8pm February 28 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to 11 lane closures and carriageway closures due to carriageway repairs.
• M65, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, J9 to J10 - Lane closure for communications.
• M65, from 8pm April 1 to 6am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to 10 - carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.
• A56, from 9pm April 1 to 5am April 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to 10 lane closures and carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.