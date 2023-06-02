News you can trust since 1877
Burnley road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Burnley's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network over the next two weeks.
By Will Grimond
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:28 BST
And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M65, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 7 to 12 Lane closures on slips to to barrier works.

• M65, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• M65, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 7 to 12 Lane closures on slips to to barrier works.

• M65, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

