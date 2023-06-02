And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M65, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 7 to 12 Lane closures on slips to to barrier works.

• M65, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 eastbound, J7 to J12 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• M65, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 westbound, junction 7 to 12 Lane closures on slips to to barrier works.