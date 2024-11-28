Burnley Council is to debate a call for an urgent review of M65 safety following a spate of accidents.

The leader of Burnley Council’s Labour opposition group, Coun. Mark Townsend, has tabled a motion on the issue to its full meeting on Wednesday, December 4.

His move follows Hyndburn borough’s full council meeting unanimously resolving to call on National Highways and Lancashire County Council to request an urgent audit of the general safety of the M65 when it met on August 7.

During the meeting, its deputy leader Coun. Noordad Aziz suggested a reduction of the speed limit from 70mph to 60 mph limit at night on the section across East Lancashire.

Coun. Townsend’s motion reads: “This council notes:

“a. that in 2023 the M65 was estimated to be handling circa 75.000 journeys per day – an increase of circa 15 per cent since 2013 (source Department for Transport Road Traffic Statistics);

“b. the spate of major incidents on the M65 this year which has included 2 fatalities;

“c. that Highways England are considering the removal of all remaining lighting on the M65.

“This council resolves to write to National Highways and Lancashire County Council to:

“a. request an urgent review of the general safety of the M65 given the frequency of accidents. It is essential to assess this stretch of motorway for safety improvements, including but not limited to the need for lighting. This review should aim to enhance overall road safety, reduce accident risks and ensure the well being of all road users; and

“b. reject any proposal that removes any of the remaining lighting on the M65.”

Recent accidents on the M65 include: one fatality and five severe injuries after a three-car crash at junction nine; the death of a horse and four people being injured after a crash between junction eight and junction 10; the death of a 32-year-old woman in an accident in May between junctions two and three near Preston; a crash on the westbound carriageway between junction three and junction two; and the closure of the motorway between junction four for Blackburn and five following a crash.

Coun. Aziz’s motion passed by Hyndburn Full Council said: ”This council resolves to write to National Highways and Lancashire County Council to request an urgent review of the general safety of the M65 motorway.

“Given the frequency of recent accidents this review should aim to enhance overall road safety, reduce accident risks, and ensure the well-being of all road users.”