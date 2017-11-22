APPEAL: Woman suffers chest injuries after M65 crash

A woman was taken to hospital after she suffered chest injuries in a two-car smash on the M65, say police.



Police were called to Junction 3 of the M65 around 8.45pm on Sunday, November 19.

A Peugeot 307 and a Ford Fiesta had been involved in a collision on the westbound carriageway.

Officers say the driver of the Peugeot, a 43-year-old woman, suffered minor chest injuries. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford, a 74-year-old man, was not injured, they added.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision.

PC Michael Smith, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of a collision on the M65 close to Riley Green.

“A woman has been left injured and we want to establish exactly what has happened.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1363 of November 19.”