All lanes re-open on M65 motorway after police incident at junction 11 Princess Way Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Jul 2024, 13:54 BST
A police incident on the M65 westbound at junction 11 Princess Way, Burnley, caused a build up of traffic this lunch-time

The incident caused severe delays but all lanes on the motorway have now re-opened.

