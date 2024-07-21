All lanes re-open on M65 motorway after police incident at junction 11 Princess Way Burnley
A police incident on the M65 westbound at junction 11 Princess Way, Burnley, caused a build up of traffic this lunch-time
The incident caused severe delays but all lanes on the motorway have now re-opened.
