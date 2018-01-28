Tragedy as man (21) dies in Clitheroe collision

A 21-year-old Nelson man has died after crashing his car into woodland in Clitheroe.

Police said the accident occurred at around 6-15am today (Sunday) on the A671 Whalley Road heading into Clitheroe.

Police said the man, from Nelson, was driving a Skoda Octavia when it is believed to have come off the road and crashed into woodland.

Emergency services were called, but the driver suffered "multiple injuries" and was pronounced dead..

Police closed the A671 Whalley Road in both directions following the incident near Clitheroe Golf Club and Limehouse Farm. They reopened the road later in the afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "A Skoda Octavia car travelling southbound towards the A59 had come off the road, colliding with woodland."

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Nelson, suffered multiple injuries and was sadly pronounced dead by paramedics."

The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended the scene."

Sgt Adam Dawson, of Lancashire Police, said: “My thoughts are with the driver of the vehicle, his family and his friends at this very difficult time. These are tragic circumstances.

“We are appealing for information following the collision and would urge anyone who saw what happened to contact police.

“Furthermore, if you saw the vehicle described in the moments before the incident, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0367 of January 28.