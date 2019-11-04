Motorists urged to be cautious at busy Burnley junction with damaged traffic lights

Traffic lights at a busy junction in Burnley are currently not working after a collision.

The lights at the end of Todmoden Road, at the junction with the A671 Bacup Road, were out on Sunday and still not working today following an accident.

​A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Following a recent collision we have put out temporary signs to warn people that the traffic lights are not working.

"We would ask people to be very cautious negotiating this junction for the time being and expect to be able to have the lights back in working order around the start of next week."