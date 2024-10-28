M65 reopens between junctions 8 and 9 eastbound following early morning crash
A major motorway in Lancashire was closed thus morning due to a crash in the early hours.
At 3: 23am this morning, Lancashire Police warned that the M65 was closed between junctions 8 and 9 on the eastbound carriageway following a road traffic collision.
Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the force said: “Please find an alternative route where possible.“
The closure, which was in the Burnley area, caused delays of 30 minutes between junction 7 and junction 8 as a result.
