Drivers warned that Burnley bus lane will be enforced from today

A bus lane in Burnley will be enforced from today to help public transport.

Drivers could receive a £60 penalty if they use the bus lane in Church Street.

The bus lane has been in place for some time, and is now being enforced for misuse.

The aim of enforcement is to help public transport by ensuring that these bus lanes are kept clear, and stopping misuse.

Cameras monitored the bus lanes from Monday December 16th, with warning notices for an initial period. This gave people a chance to get used to the bus lanes being enforced.

County Coun. Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Bus lanes are an important, as they help people to get around using public transport and help to reduce traffic, making it a nicer place for everyone.

"These Penalty Charge Notices help to discourage misuse and help buses to get around. We're happy if we don't make a penny from the bus lanes, as it means that people are doing the right thing."

The bus lanes, which have been in place for many years, will be enforced 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The standard Penalty Charge Notice is £60, which is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Additional signage was put in place, ahead of the start of enforcement.