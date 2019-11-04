County council will 'monitor traffic delays' as work starts today on major Burnley road project

Highways chiefs have said they will continue delays in Burnley traffic as work started today on a year-long project at a major junction in the town.

As revealed in the Burnley Express, work started today to widen the Accrington Road/Rossendale Road/Rosegrove Lane junction in Burnley, and has expected cause some delays in the rush hour traffic.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said today: "We always knew that disruption would be unavoidable as a result of this work, and there were longer than usual delays this morning.

"We have been monitoring the traffic very closely today, and will be continuing this throughout the week so that we can assess how well the junction is functioning using 4-way temporary lights, with Accrington Road remaining open.

"We're grateful for people's patience, and would ask everyone to leave more time for their journeys if they need to travel though this area."