Christmas 2019 train times: timetables in Lancashire over Christmas and the New Year

The festive season can see the North West's public transport system under more strain than ever before, as people travel to and from the residences of their loved ones.

But rail workers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect a shorter number of staff on the tracks.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

That can have an affect on your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together every rail company operating in and out of Lancashire, and given you a run down of their plans for the weeks ahead.

We've only listed the disruption relevant to passengers in Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, Lancaster, Morecambe, Ribble Valley, Burnley, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, Wigan, Lancaster, and Burnley, so if a provider is not listed on a certain day, you can assume they are running a normal service.

Links to each provider's website can be found at the bottom of this page.

Christmas Eve

Avanti West Coast - Early close down.

TransPennine Express - Train services on all routes will finish early. The 20:07 Manchester Airport to Edinburgh, and the 21:06 Manchester Airport to Glasgow Central will terminate at Preston. The 21:01 Glasgow Central to Preston, the 22:12 Edinburgh to Manchester Airport and the 23:10 Manchester Airport to Carlisle will not run.

Northern - Due to engineering work taking place between Blackrod and Salford Crescent, closing all lines on Tuesday morning, the 04:44 Blackpool North to Manchester Airport service will be diverted, not calling at stations between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly via Bolton. A replacement bus will run between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly via Bolton. The 04:46 Manchester Airport to Blackpool North service will be diverted, not calling at stations via Bolton. A replacement bus will run from Manchester Piccadilly to Preston via Bolton. On all Northern routes, from 19:00 onwards train services will start to be withdrawn, and after 21:00 most services will not run.

Christmas Day

Avanti West Coast - No service.

TransPennine Express - No service.

Northern - No service.

Boxing Day

Avanti West Coast - No service.

TransPennine Express - No service.

Northern - Some early morning trains will not run, or will start from a station further down the line. If you wish to travel before 08:00 please check before you travel.

Friday 27 December

Avanti West Coast - Trains will be diverted via an alternative route to and from Edinburgh, and will not call at Haymarket. Journey times will be increased by up to 10 minutes, and trains will depart earlier from Edinburgh. Rail replacement services will serve Haymarket.

TransPennine Express - Services will be replaced by coaches between either Carlisle, Lockerbie and Edinburgh or between Lockerbie and Edinburgh extending journey times by up to 90 minutes. In addition, the 04:22 Glasgow Central and the 05:48 Carlisle to Liverpool Lime Street services will start from Preston.

Saturday 28 December

Avanti West Coast - Trains will be diverted via an alternative route to and from Edinburgh, and will not call at Haymarket. Journey times will be increased by up to 10 minutes, and trains will depart earlier from Edinburgh. Rail replacement services will serve Haymarket.

TransPennine Express - Due to the overhead electricity supply being unavailable between Carstairs and Edinburgh, TransPennine Express services will be replaced by coaches between Lockerbie and Edinburgh extending journey times by up to 90 minutes. Selected services will be replaced by coaches between Carlisle, Lockerbie and Edinburgh. An alternative service is available between Edinburgh and Manchester (operates via York).

Sunday 29 December

Avanti West Coast - Trains will be diverted via an alternative route to and from Edinburgh, and will not call at Haymarket. Journey times will be increased by up to 10 minutes, and trains will depart earlier from Edinburgh. Rail replacement services will serve Haymarket.

TransPennine Express - Sunday service to and from Glasgow Central. Due to the overhead electricity supply being unavailable between Carstairs and Edinburgh, TransPennine Express services will be replaced by coaches between Lockerbie and Edinburgh extending journey times by up to 90 minutes. Selected services will be replaced by coaches between Carlisle, Lockerbie and Edinburgh. An alternative service is available between Edinburgh and Manchester (operates via York). The 09:05 Manchester Airport to Glasgow Central will terminate at Carlisle with a replacement coach provided calling at Lockerbie (12:10) and Motherwell (13:25). The 11:05 Glasgow Central to Manchester Airport will start from Carlisle. A replacement coach will run from Glasgow Central departing at 09:55 to Carlisle to connect with this train calling at Motherwell at 10:25 and Lockerbie at 11:40.

Monday 30 December

Northern - Due to engineering work in various locations, some late night trains will be revised.

New Year's Eve

Avanti West Coast - Early close down.

TransPennine Express - Normal service, except the 19:07 & 21:06 Manchester Airport to Glasgow Central services will not call at Motherwell.

Northern - Due to engineering work in various locations, some very early morning trains will be revised. From 19:00 onwards train services will start to be withdrawn, and after 21:00 most services will not run.

New Year's Day

Avanti West Coast - Amended service. Due to engineering work most services between London Euston and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh will not run between Crewe and Preston. A limited train service will run between London Euston and Glasgow Central, diverted via Manchester Piccadilly. Buses will be provided between Crewe, Warrington Bank Quay, Wigan North Western and Preston.

TransPennine Express - Due to the overhead electricity supply being unavailable between Carstairs and Edinburgh, TransPennine Express services will be replaced by coaches between Lockerbie and Edinburgh extending journey times by up to 90 minutes. Selected services will be replaced by coaches between Carlisle, Lockerbie and Edinburgh. An alternative service is available between Edinburgh and Manchester (operates via York). All services between Manchester and Glasgow Central will not call at Motherwell.

Northern - some early morning trains will not run, or will start from a station further down the line. If you want to travel before 08:00 please check before you travel.

For more information on each provider, simply follow the link to their website:

For more info on Avanti West Coast's Christmas and New Year services, go to the website

For more info on TransPennine Express' Christmas and New Year services, go to the website

For more info on Northern's Christmas and New Year services, go to the website