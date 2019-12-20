Christmas 2019 bus times: timetables in Lancashire over Christmas and the New Year

The festive season can see Lancashire's public transport system under more strain than ever before, as people travel to and from the residences of their loved ones.

Bus services can be under even more pressure, as people make short trips in the days following Christmas to make the most of the Boxing Day sales.

But bus drivers and staff need their Christmas holidays too, and often timetables are amended to reflect a shorter number of staff behind the wheel.

That can have an affect on your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the key Christmas information from all of the major players in Lancashire, to help you plan your festive travel itinerary as effectively as possible.

Monday 23 December

Blackburn Bus Company - Saturday service.

Blackpool Transport - A normal Monday service will run.

Burnley Bus Company - Saturday service with some exceptions.

Diamond North West - Weekday school holiday service.

Preston Bus - Normal service.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire - Normal Saturday timetables will operate, with some amendments and exceptions.

Christmas Eve

Blackburn Bus Company - Saturday service, with an early finish.

Blackpool Transport - A normal Tuesday service will run until roughly 8pm.

Burnley Bus Company - Saturday service with some exceptions and an early finish.

Diamond North West - Weekday school holiday service with last buses on most services circa 1800.

Preston Bus - Normal service finishing around 18:30 hrs.

Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire - All services will operate as normal until around 7pm.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire - Saturday timetables, with some amendments and exceptions, with all services finishing by around 20:00 hours.

Christmas Day

Blackburn Bus Company - No service.

Blackpool Transport - No service.

Burnley Bus Company - No service.

Diamond North West - No service.

Preston Bus - No service.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire - No service.

Boxing Day

Blackburn Bus Company - No service, except service 1 will run every 30 mins between Blackburn and Darwen. Services 6 and 7 will run every 30 mins between Blackburn, Oswaldtwistle and Accrington. Early finishes on all running services.

Blackpool Transport - Services 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 14 will run with a limited service.

Burnley Bus Company - No service, except The Witchway which will run every 30 mins between Queensgate, Burnley and Manchester, Mainline M2 which will run every 30 mins between Burnley and Padiham and the Mainline M5 which will run every 30 mins between Burnley and Colne.

Diamond North West - Limited service.

Preston Bus - Limited service.

Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire - A special Boxing Day service will run on services 1A, 2X, 6A, 40, 55 & 100.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire - Limited timetables will operate on Preston area services 1, 3, 111, 125 & X2.

Friday 27 December

Blackburn Bus Company - Saturday service.

Blackpool Transport - Normal service.

Burnley Bus Company - Saturday service with some exceptions.

Diamond North West - Weekday school holiday service.

Preston Bus - Normal service.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire - Saturday timetables will operate, with some amendments and exceptions.

Saturday 28 December

Blackburn Bus Company - Normal Saturday service.

Blackpool Transport - Normal service.

Burnley Bus Company - Normal Saturday service.

Diamond North West - Normal Saturday service.

Preston Bus - Normal Saturday service.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire - Normal Saturday timetables.

Sunday 29 December

Blackburn Bus Company - Normal Sunday service.

Blackpool Transport - Normal Sunday service.

Burnley Bus Company - Normal Sunday service.

Diamond North West - Normal Sunday service.

Preston Bus - Normal Sunday service.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire - Normal Sunday timetable.

Monday 30 December

Blackburn Bus Company - Saturday service.

Blackpool Transport - Normal Monday service.

Burnley Bus Company - Saturday service with some exceptions.

Diamond North West - Weekday school holiday service.

Preston Bus - Normal service.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire - Saturday timetables will operate, with some amendments and exceptions.

New Year's Eve

Blackburn Bus Company - Saturday service, with an early finish.

Blackpool Transport - A normal Tuesday service will run until roughly 8pm.

Burnley Bus Company - Saturday service with some exceptions and an early finish.

Diamond North West - Weekday school holiday service with last buses on most services circa 1800.

Preston Bus - Normal service finishing around 18:30 hrs.

Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire - All services will operate as normal until around 7pm.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire - Saturday timetables, with some amendments and exceptions, with all services finishing by around 20:00 hours.

New Year's Day

Blackburn Bus Company - No service.

Blackpool Transport - Services 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 14 will run with a limited service. All other routes will not operate.

Burnley Bus Company - No service.

Diamond North West - No service.

Preston Bus - No service.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire - No service.

