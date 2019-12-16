Burnley bus lane to be enforced from today

A bus lane on Church Street in Burnley will be enforced from today to help public transport.

Drivers could receive a £60 penalty if they use a bus lane on Church Street between School Lane and Active Way, near the Sainsbury's supermarket.

The aim is to help public transport by ensuring that bus lanes are kept clear, and stopping misuse.

The bus lane, which has been in place for some time, will be enforced 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

County Coun. Keith Iddon, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Bus lanes help people to get around using public transport and help to reduce traffic, making it a nicer place for everyone.

"These PCNs help to discourage this misuse and help buses to get around. We're happy if we don't make a penny from the bus lane, as it means that people are doing the right thing."

Cameras will monitor the bus lane from today, with warning notices for an initial period, before Penalty Charge Notices are given out. This gives people a chance to get used to the bus lane being enforced.

Additional signage has already been put in place, ahead of the start of enforcement.

The standard Penalty Charge Notice is £60, which is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.