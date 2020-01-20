All lanes reopen on M65 after multi-vehicle crash forced two lanes to close

There were severe delays on the M65 near Accrington due to a crash on the eastbound carriageway.



A crash on the M65 eastbound between junctions seven and eight was causing delays this evening (January 20).

Traffic has now been released and all lanes are now open.

Lanes two and three (of three) were closed due to the collision.

Highways said it expected normal traffic conditions to return by 6.45pm and 7pm on January 20.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "The eastbound carriageway of the M65 is currently closed following a collision involving a number of vehicles close to Junction 8.

A multi-vehicle crash on the M65 eastboundis causing delays this evening (January 20).

"Emergency services are at the scene and work is on-going to help those involved.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes."

A spokesman for Highways said: "The M65 from J7 (Clitheroe Accrington) towards J8 (Huncoat).

"Two lanes have been closed due to a collision.

"Traffic Officers Lancashire Road Police are on scene."

READ MORE: M6 bridge badly damaged in HGV crash still awaiting repairs 18 months on

There were severe delays of 32 minutes, according to the AA.