Towneley bonfire tickets go on sale

Tickets for the Towneley’s spectacular fireworks display and bonfire in Burnley are now on sale.

People are being encouraged to save money by buying “early bird” tickets for the big Bonfire Night bash on Monday, November 5th.

The council's executive member for housing and leisure, Coun. John Harbour, said: "The safest and best way to enjoy Bonfire Night in Burnley is to come along with your family and friends and enjoy this event.

“Buying your tickets early means you can save money and be part of a great community event. It also means you can avoid any last-minute rush for tickets and be all ready to enjoy a great Bonfire Night out.”

Early bird tickets have gone on sale at Burnley Leisure sites including St Peter’s and Padiham leisure centres, Prairie Sports Village and the Mechanics Theatre.

Tickets are also on sale at Towneley Hall (cash only).

Tickets bought before October 26th will be £2 each, or £6 for a group of four people. After that individual tickets will be £3 and group tickets £9.

Parking passes for Riverside and Woodgrove car parks cost £5 per vehicle, whenever purchased.

This is a ticket-only event and tickets must be bought before 5pm on November 5th – no tickets will be on sale after this time.

For safety reasons organisers have requested that no sparklers or fireworks are brought into the event, they have also confirmed that alcohol, glass bottles and pets are not allowed on the site.

The community bonfire and fireworks display is being organised by Burnley Council with support from Burnley Leisure, 2BR, and Urbaser.