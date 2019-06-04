Tot battling cancer is Burnley legal eagle Dan's inspiration to spread his wings in boxing ring

A Burnley solicitor is preparing to swap the courtroom for the boxing ring in a challenge inspired by a tiny tot who is fighting cancer.

Dan Frazer is training hard to compete against other contestants in the Ultra White Collar boxing event to raise money for Cancer Research.

He will be fighting it out in the ring in three two minute rounds when the event is staged in July at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors.

A nationwide event, it gives people who don't have boxing experience a chance to test their skills in the ring.

Training is well underway for the 36-year-old who admits his last attempt at boxing several years ago did not go well but this time he has thrown himself into a rigorous fitness programme with a personal trainer and also some stints with Blackburn Predators.

Dan, who is head of the criminal law division at Waddington and Sons solicitors in Burnley, said: "The last time I did any boxing was several years ago and my idea of training then was to watch all the Rocky films!''

And Dan's inspiration for his boxing challenge is tiny Manchester tot Ana Campbell, who is only 15-months-old and has been diagnosed with a yolk sac tumour which she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for.

Dan found out about Ana's plight as his wife, Claire,who is also a lawyer, used to work with Ana's mum Eva.

It struck a chord with Dan as he and Claire have a daughter, Imogen who will be two in July.

Dan, who was a pupil at the former St Theodore's RC High School in Burnley, said: "Ana’s story really stuck with me and although there is nothing practically I can do to help her or her family right now I wanted to do something positive so I decided to try and raise some cash for Cancer Research."

Dan's company are sponsoring his shirt and also helping his training regime by locking the chocolate drawer in his secretary's room!

He joked: "I have looked and looked but they have hidden the key well."

Dan has already raised £260 in sponsor money and anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to go to

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daniel-frazer1

