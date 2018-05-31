Topless barmen, prosecco and afternoon tea promise to make Ladies' Day a hit

A football club is hosting a Ladies' Day event ahead of the World Cup.

The event will take place at Padiham Football Club on Saturday, June 9th, and promises to be a grand affair with a chance for the ladies to get into their best dresses.

Tickets are £10 and this includes entry, prosecco on arrival and afternoon tea.

There will be some fun games planned along with a fabulous act who is making her debut at the club.

There is a prize for the best dressed and there may even be a selection of topless barmen!

If you would like tickets message Padiham FC events page or contact Hayley on 07850509986