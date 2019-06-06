Top TV show puts spotlight on Burnley hotel as new series launches

A popular television show, that focuses on ailing hotels, puts the spotlight on Burnley when it launches a new series tonight.

Channel Five's The Hotel Inspector will feature the long established Rosehill House Hotel and viewers can watch award winning hotelier Alex Polizzi try to resurrect its failing fortunes.

In a blurb for the show it is described as being a family owned business for 25 years that, in recent years, has seen bookings take a dip as has become cluttered with 'tat."

While the family have different ideas about how they see the future of the hotel viewers will see Alex come up with ways to restore the fortunes of Rosehill House with a plan to turn the conservatory into a bespoke wedding venue.

Known for her forthright opinions and hard nosed business sense, viewers will have to tune into the show at 9pm and see if the family take Alex's advice on board.