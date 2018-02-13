Top role for ex-Burnley student

Lancashire County Council has appointed a former Burnley College Sixth Form Centre student as its new Executive Director of Growth, Environment, Transport & Community Services.

Stephen Young will join the organisation in April from Bolton Council, where he is currently their Director of Place.

This new role includes major areas of the county council’s work including highways, economic development, planning, public transport, waste management, libraries and museums.

The role also aims to maximise opportunities to bring major projects and funding to Lancashire through the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal, the Growth Deal, Transport for the North, and the Northern Powerhouse.

As the Director of Place at Bolton Council, Stephen’s role has included leading the development and launch of their town centre masterplanning process, which resulted in £100m of investment being made available in the town to pump prime £1 billion of town centre redevelopment schemes.

Stephen previously worked for Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council and Burnley Council.

Wigan-born and Burnley-raised, Stephen attended St Theodore’s RC High School and Burnley College. He has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management Studies from the University of Lancaster and an MBA from the University of Hull.

Commenting on the appointment, Angie Ridgwell, Interim Chief Executive and Director of Resources, said: “We’re really pleased that Stephen is joining Lancashire County Council. He brings a depth of experience and will be a real asset to the county.

“This is a key position with responsibility for some of our biggest services. Stephen will be instrumental in the economic development of the county and will deliver a range of ambitious and major projects across Lancashire.”