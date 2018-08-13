Top comic promises plenty of chuckles at Barlick club

A disabled Canadian comic who hit the national headlines recently when she was humiliated on a train is to appear at a comedy club in Barnoldswick.



Tanyalee Davis will appear at Chewies Bar, Church Street, on Sunday at 7pm alongside supporting acts Sam Avery and Shell Byron.

Tanyalee, who has a form of dwarfism, was the focus of much media attention recently when she said a Great Western Railway service guard threatened to call the police if she did not leave a disability space.

Chloe Kitson, from Chewies Bar, said: "The Chuckle Club shows are produced by Chris Cordingley who has worked in the comedy business for more than 20 years and is the comedy scout for Britain's Got Talent.

"He uses the many contacts gathered over these years to bring current top comedians of stage and screen to Barnoldswick. Chuckle Club performers have appeared in Phoenix Nights, Live at The Apollo, The John Bishop Show, Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford, The Last Leg, Max and Paddy and many more."

Comedy nights have been running at Chewies since November 2017, hosted by compère Mike Newall on the third Sunday of every month.

The intimate 50-seat venue has attracted big names in the recent past such as Justin Moorhouse, Janice Connolly, Steve Royle, Steve Shanyaski, Damian Clarke, Alun Cochran, Tom Wrigglesworth and Allyson June Smith.

Chris said: "It's a huge privilege to be able to bring these top comedians to Barnoldswick. After every show the comedians have all said that the Chuckle Club is one of the best rooms in the country to perform these intimate shows."

Tickets costing £10 are available via eventbrite or behind the bar.