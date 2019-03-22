Top comedian coming to Padiham

Top Irish comedian John Lynn will perform in Padiham next week.

The star of BBC's One Night Stand will be at The Lawrence Hotel on Thursday, March 28th, in the Comedy Night Part Two show.

John has won critical acclaim for his performances at both the Edinburgh and Montreal festivals.

And he has just signed with NBC to record his first stand up DVD.

Joining him on stage for the show on Thursday, March 28th, will be Kate McCabe, Liam O'Brien, Aaron Wood and Burnley comedienne Mel Moon.

Tickets for the show are £10 by ringing 01282 771804.