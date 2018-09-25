Top Burnley baby names revealed

The most popular baby names in Burnley last year have been revealed by the Office of National Statistics.

For baby boys, the most popular name in Burnley last year was Muhammad, and Isla for girls.

Last year 1,196 babies were born in the area, 627 boys and 569 girls.

Parents in Burnley didn't follow the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Oliver failing to make the top spot.

Olivia, the nation's favourite name for girls, also didn't top the charts for Burnley parents last year.

The second most popular name for boys was Oliver.

For girls, second place was a two-way tie between Ella and Harper.

Nick Stripe, of the ONS, said: "Although Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2017, some fascinating changes took place beneath them.

"Leo entered the boys' top 10 for the first time, whilst Hunter rocketed into the top 100, also for the first time, reaching number 78.

"Sarah, the most popular name for baby girls throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, dropped out of the top 100 for the first time since our records began in 1904. Brand new entries into the top 100 for girls include the names Aurora and Hallie."

In England and Wales, royal references continue with Harry and George remaining the second and third most popular names respectively since 2016.

Amelia was the second most popular name for girls, with Isla moving up to third place.

Nearly 700,000 babies were born last year in England and Wales and over 63,000 unique baby names were registered.

New entries into the top 100 most popular boys' names included Hunter and Ralph, Hunter for the first time and Ralph for the first time since 1944.

There were six new names in the 100 most popular girls' names - Aurora, Orla, Edith, Bonnie, Lyla and Hallie.