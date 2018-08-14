Top award for Padiham companies that have positive impact on lives and communities across the North West

Two Padiham sister companies have scooped a top award that recognises the impact that business and enterprise has on lives and communities.

LCWS Recycling Ltd. and Rapid IT Ltd were named the Company of the Year in the “Corporate Social Responsibility” award category at the 2018 E3 Business Awards.

The award was presented to Managing Director Jack Bannister at the red carpet event held at the Macron Stadium in Bolton.

He said: “We are extremely proud to have been successful in this award category.

"Working with and supporting the many charities and worthwhile causes allows us to give something back to society.”

LCWS is an eco friendly IT recycling company that assists businesses, schools, colleges, local authorities and households across the UK in the recycling and safe secure disposal of their IT and electrical related equipment.

Rapid IT offers high performance refurbished PCs and laptops to fit all budgets and the company prides itself on its customer service and long lasting relationships with schools and businesses.

The awards were organised and hosted by 1 Events Media and Managing Director Mubarak Chati said the accolade was about more than just commercial success but also celebrated the impact that enterprise has on people's lives.

He said: "Both LCWS and Rapid IT are fine examples of that enterprising spirit and it's right that its commitment

should be recognised."

"LCWS and Rapid IT can be very proud of its achievement. Competition this year was exceptionally fierce, so much so that we felt we had to increase the number of shortlisted candidates in several categories.

"To come away with a win in 2018 meant proving an extraordinary commitment, and that is exactly what both companies did."