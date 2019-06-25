Tool room apprentice who crashed into bridge in Burnley in his mother's car lands himself before magistrates

A drink-driver, who crashed into a bridge at 7.30am in his mum's car, was described as appearing 'incredibly drunk,' by police, a court heard.

Ryan Rukin, who was almost twice the limit, was taken to hospital because of paramedics' concerns about the 'huge impact' of hitting the bridge, on Coal Clough Lane in Burnley.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting at the town's magistrates' court said:" The front of the vehicle was completely destroyed. He did stay at the scene and was frank and cooperative with the police."

The hearing was told the 31-year-old tool room apprentice gave a test showing 140 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Mr Philip Turner, defending, said:"It does appear this offence is very much out of character and he has expressed remorse."

The solicitor said the defendant took his mum's car into town to stay at his friend's flat. He parked outside the premises and they went out and had drink. Mr Turner continued:" It seems he was going to take the car home."

The solicitor said: "I don't think the loss of his licence will affect his job, but it will cause considerable difficulties in his private life."

He told the court Rukin had a young daughter who he shared responsibility for.

Sentencing, the Bench told the defendant he 'could easily have killed somebody.'

Rukin, of Kimberley Street, Briercliffe, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol, last December 27th.

He was fined £288, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned for 18 months.