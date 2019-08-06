Tiny tot Matilda ready to follow in footsteps of her champion fund raising grandad and Padiham rotarian

Tiny tot Matilda Smith looks like she is following in the footsteps of her grandad who is a champion fund raiser.

For Matilda, who is almost 10 months old, got in on the act when it came to handing over cash raised for Padiham Cricket Club with her grandad, Dave Alexander, who is a member of Padiham Rotary Club.

The club has raised almost £5,000 for deserving causes through a series of events including the Santa Run across Padiham, Burnley and Hapton.

Matilda and Dave went along in person to Padiham Cricket Club to hand over the cheque for £250.