Tickets go on sale for reunion of one of Burnley's most iconic venues in memory of popular nightclub boss

Tickets are now on sale for a much awaited reunion to celebrate the heyday of one of Burnley's most iconic nightspots.

The reunion will be held in memory of Mike Connolly, the former Cat's Whiskers manager who died last year.

Hailed as the man who transformed the Cat's Whiskers and 'put the town's nightlife on the map' Mike was credited with saving the club from closure in 1977 and transforming it into the clubbing mecca which attracted celebrities to the town from all over the North-West.

The reunion will take place at Mr Green's in Bull Street in Burnley town centre on Friday, June 28th.

Organisers Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley decided to hold the event there after looking at a variety of other venues.

The reunion is being sponsored by The Swan pub and Remedy Gin Bar who are the only official pre-reunion bars. On the night former DJs from the Cat's will be visiting the bars to spin some discs from the club's era of the 70s and 80s.

A number of reunions have been held over the years but the 2017 get together was one of the most successful and since then revellers have pleaded for another one to be held.

The party will run from 9pm and once again a donation will be made to Pendleside Hospice from tickets sales.

The Cat's Whiskers was situated at the foot of Centenary Way for several years and the cat's head sign became something of an icon.

Demand for tickets is already high and there may not be an option to pay on the door this year so anyone thinking of going to the reunion is advised to buy their tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets are £10 and available from the following places: The Swan, Remedy, Electron and Pratt's newsagents (opposite the Tim Bobbin) in Burnley and the Free Gardeners Arms in Padiham.