Thriving community group devoted to popular Burnley park welcomes new volunteers

A thriving Burnley community group has recruited two new volunteers to its ranks as it marks the 15th year since its launch.

Adam Duerden is the first of two volunteers to join the Friends of Ightenhill Park group which is going from strength to strength since it was formed in October, 2005.

Adam has been welcomed on board as part of the group's collaboration with BFC in the Community. Keen to further his knowledge of horticulture Adam willl be working under the guidance of volunteer co-ordinator David Pickles and chairman Barrie Bamford who has been with the group since its launch.

The Friends' group has run a series of initatives and projects to enhance the popular park including staging the annual Ightenhill Festival.

It also has bee hives, which volunteers have been trained to take care of, and raised beds for people to grow their own plants and flowers

The group recently installed a polytunnel, donated through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, and work is due to start on more raised beds.

Further plans are in the pipeline to make the project even more disabled friendly with flagged walkways both inside and outside the tunnel.

Secretary Ida Carmichael, who has also an original member of the group, said new members and volunteers were always welcome to join.

Anyone who would like to get involved is asked to contact Ida on 07732 191791 or via Friends of Ightenhill Park facebook page or email:

gavnida@ntlworld.com