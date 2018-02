Fire crews were called out when a portable heater set on fire at commercial premises on Monday afternoon.



The blaze happened at premises in Carr Road, Nelson, at around 1-45pm on Monday.

Two fire engines from Burnley and one from Nelson attended the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel to extinguish the flames.

They also needed a ventilation unit to clear the premises of smoke.

No-one was injured in the incident.