Three casualties taken to hospital after road accident in Pendle
Three casualties were treated at the scene of the road accident they were involved in last night in Pendle.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 10:43 am
Updated
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 10:46 am
Two fire engines from Nelson and Colne attended the collision, involving two vehicles, on Fernlea Avenue in Barnoldswick at 6.18pm.
Firefighters, who were at the scene for one-and-a-half hours, gave first aid to the three injured before they were taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.