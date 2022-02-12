Three casualties taken to hospital after road accident in Pendle

Three casualties were treated at the scene of the road accident they were involved in last night in Pendle.

By Susan Plunkett
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 10:43 am
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 10:46 am

Two fire engines from Nelson and Colne attended the collision, involving two vehicles, on Fernlea Avenue in Barnoldswick at 6.18pm.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters, who were at the scene for one-and-a-half hours, gave first aid to the three injured before they were taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

Three casualties were treated at the scene of the road accident they were involved in last night in Pendle.
PendleNelsonColneBarnoldswick