News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Three casualties cut free from cars by firefighters following multi-car collision in Clitheroe

Three casualties had to be cut free from vehicles after a traffic accident involving four cars in Clitheroe.

By Dominic Collis
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 10:45am

The accident happened just around 12-40pm on Sunday in Shawbridge Street in the town.

Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Hyndburn were mobilised.

Hide Ad

Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment and road traffic collision tools to release the casualties who were assesed by fire service personnel before being conveyed to hospital by ambulances.

Four cars were involved in a collision in Clitheroe
Most Popular
Read More
Date announced for release of Netflix 'Bank of Dave' movie featuring Bond, Bridg...

Firefighters also worked to make the scene safe, and the crews were detained for two hours.

Clitheroe