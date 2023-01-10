Three casualties cut free from cars by firefighters following multi-car collision in Clitheroe
Three casualties had to be cut free from vehicles after a traffic accident involving four cars in Clitheroe.
The accident happened just around 12-40pm on Sunday in Shawbridge Street in the town.
Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Hyndburn were mobilised.
Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment and road traffic collision tools to release the casualties who were assesed by fire service personnel before being conveyed to hospital by ambulances.
Firefighters also worked to make the scene safe, and the crews were detained for two hours.