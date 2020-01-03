Three arrests made in Burnley after neighbourhood plagued by masked youths carrying sticks

Three arrests were made last night after residents reported groups of masked youths wandering the streets carrying sticks in an area of Burnley.

And at around 8-15pm Burnley and Padiham Police authorised a 48 hour Dispersal Order where the youths had been roaming and refusing with officers' requests to stop and leave.

The dispersal order is in place until 8-15pm tomorrow evening in the Reedley Road, Marsden Road, Briercliffe Road, Barden Lane, Windermere Avenue and Burnley Road areas.

The order gives police officers the authority to challenge anyone who they see as suspicious and direct them to leave the area. If they fail to do so, or return to the area covered by the order within the time period, they will face arrest.