Thousands up for grabs for Burnley's rural projects

Farms and organisations across Burnley can apply for a grant to help support a diverse range of rural schemes.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund is now open for grant applications of up to £50,000.

Set up in 2010 by HRH The Prince of Wales, the charity aims to improve the prospects of viability for rural communities and farm businesses. The Fund aims to support projects that achieve the following: Sustaining rural communities; Projects that deliver sustainable rural assets; businesses, and services that keep isolated communities together and develop a more sustainable rural economy; or provide advice and new skills and business training that benefit the local economy.

Claire Saunders, Director of the Fund, said: “Our grants help to support a diverse range of projects often delivered by local organisations, such as training vouchers for young farmers, equipment for local abattoirs, overheads and staffing costs for farmer led networks, village shops and pubs, and development schemes for rural businesses.”

The closing date for applications is February 21st.

To find out more and apply, visit www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/grants