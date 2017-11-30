Thousands gather for X-Factor star Grace Davies' homecoming gig

Rising Ribble Valley star Grace Davies wowed the crowds at her homecoming performance in Blackburn’s Cathedral Quarter.

Thousands gathered to watch the X-Factor finalist who performed a collection of songs including some the talented songstress had written herself.

Grace's supporters turn out in force.

The show took place in front of Blackburn's £25 million Cathedral Quarter and saw a giant screen erected especially for the event.

Earlier in the day the former warehouse worker and barmaid took part in a whistle stop tour of the borough on board the X-Factor battlebus.

A seasoned performer, the 20 year-old, who will battle it out for the top spot this weekend, has sung at a number of venues across the borough including King George’s Hall.

Her mentor Sharon Osbourne, who joined Grace on her homecoming tour, has said she has a successful career ahead of her and already has a back catalogue of original songs which are surefire hits.

Grace with supporters yesterday outside the X Factor battle bus.

Coun. Phil Riley, Blackburn with Darwen Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, said: "We were delighted to have Grace back in town and the rest of the X Factor team including, of course, the world famous Sharon Osbourne!"

He urged everyone who had been at yesterday’s concert to vote again for Grace at the weekend and encourage their families and friends to vote as well.

James Hargreaves Plumbing Depot in Burnley is supporting Grace to win this year's X Factor as she is the daughter of the company's sales director Bill Davies.

"We are sure you will each join us in wishing Grace the very best of luck in the final and hopefully you will join the James Hargreaves staff by casting a vote during the show," said a spokesman for the company.

Local pupils made banners to show their support for Grace who was back in the Ribble Valley for her homecoming gig.

"There is no cost involved in voting, simply download the X Factor app from the App Store or Google Play and you will receive five free votes per device."

Grace has battled against over 30,000 contestants to get to this Saturday's final.

Singing sensation Grace Davies surrounded by local supporters.