Thompson Park volunteers wanted

A new volunteer gardening group is being launched in Thompson Park next week.



The group will meet each Thursday morning, starting May 10th, at the park’s Lodge House, off Ormerod Road, at 9-30am and will continue until lunchtime, but volunteers are welcome for whatever time they can spare.

Just bring yourself, wear sensible outdoor clothing and waterproof footwear. Refreshments will be provided. The group welcomes people of all ages and ability.

The group is part of Burnley’s Volunteer in Parks programme which encourages people to help maintain and develop Burnley’s beautiful parks.

There will be a wide range of gardening activities to do throughout the summer and the group will be led by an experienced gardener, so volunteers don’t need to have any gardening skills.

Some of the first tasks include tidying up shrub beds, replanting spring bulbs, work in the Italian Garden and general tidying up around the park.

Victoria Woods, Thompson Park’s engagement ranger, said: “Spring is blooming and there’s no better time to come out and enjoy some gentle exercise whilst gardening in Thompson Park. Whether you already have green fingers or have never done any gardening before, there’s lots of different things to do and this is a beautiful place to spend some time.

“Come and join us, get involved in your park, share your skills, learn new ones and meet other people.”

The establishment of the volunteers group is part of the £1.2m. restoration programme currently underway in the park and will help to involve the local community in the maintenance of the park.

For more information regarding volunteering in Thompson Park email vwoods@burnley.gov.uk or call Victoria on 07970 685332.

Please note that dogs are not allowed in the park at anytime.