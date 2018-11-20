'Think Before You Park' road safety campaign comes to Burnley primary school

Local police officers and PCSOs have visited a Burnley primary school as part of their campaign to make the roads around schools safer for the children.

The 'Think Before You Park' poster campaign was instigated by PCSO Trish Ashworth and aimed to raise awareness of various parking issues with the children themselves in the hope that they would obtain a better appreciation of road safety around their school and promote safer practices amongst the adults that drop them off and pick them up.

As part of the initiative, PCSO Ashworth visited Reedley Primary School, saying: "The messages that the children at Reedley Primary School have conveyed through their posters have raised some good issues including not blocking resident's driveways, not parking on the yellow zig-zags, and ensuring that the roads are safe for pupils.

"We hope that these messages in turn will be passed onto the adults and also ensure that our children end up being safe and courteous drivers themselves in the the future," she added.

Headteacher, Mrs Sarah Bell, said: "We take the safety of our pupils very seriously and do all we can to ensure that they have a safe route to and from school each day. With the school being in a residential area, parking can be limited.

"We encourage our families to park a few minutes away from school and walk the last part, to keep the immediate area around school as a safe place for pedestrians," she continued. "The poster campaign has been a huge success. I hope the messages from the children, will make drivers think about safety, when driving around Reedley Primary School."