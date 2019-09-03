These four Burnley eateries are hoping to taste success at the Italian Awards

Four Burnley eateries are on course to be served up a special treat after being named finalists at the prestigious Italian Awards.

Bellissimo, Ballaro', The Palazzo and Astoria have all been nominated for awards, which recognise the best Italian food businesses in the country.

Bellissimo has been shortlisted in the Favourite Italian Business category; Ballaro' the Best Team category; The Palazzo is up for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Astoria will be looking to take the Best Newcomer title.

All four will be visited by a panel of esteemed independent judges before the grand gala final in Manchester on Sunday, October 6th.