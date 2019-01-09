These Burnley College students are trying to inspire more people to explore Pendle Hill

Burnley College students have been battling it out in the ‘Dragons’ Den’ to get digital apps approved they hope will help bring more people to Pendle Hill.



Fifteen A-Level BTEC National Extended Diploma in Computing students have been working with the Pendle Hill landscape partnership to design a new digital application to encourage more young people to explore the iconic landmark.

The Dragons assessing the designs were Alison Cross and Cathy Hopley from the landscape partnership team, along with Laura Norfolk and Stephen Duckworth from the college.

Class tutor Sophia Hussain waited nervously outside after coaching the four teams prior to their pitches.

First up were Pendle Winaz who produced a design which incorporated a route finder and fitness tracking devices.

Hill Tech introduced a leader board to motivate walkers to reach the top of Pendle, and a social media page for users to share their achievements with friends.

Walking Schmalking Inc developed a design with a sidebar for icons and activities including walking routes, quizzes and motivational fitness targets.

Progressive Pendle made a pitch for their clean branded design featuring interactive activities including rewards, summit selfies, fitness tracking and a leader board, plus QR scanning and local information.

The students started the project back in September when they climbed Pendle to experience it for themselves. Their mission was to design an app that would appeal to their own age group and which would encourage them to explore the countryside.

Their tutors used the project challenge as part of this term’s computing module in project development and management.

Tutor Sophia Hussain said: “The students clearly enjoyed the challenge and were very competitive and creative. The students were invigorated and motivated to understand the processes involved in planning and creating software applications.

“It was very rewarding for me to see their self-confidence and team spirit increase from day one.”

Once the four teams had pitched their ideas and responded to numerous questions on marketing, collection and use of data, and technical issues; the Dragons consulted and came to a decision to announce ‘Progressive Pendle’ as the winning team.

Cathy Hopley, scheme manager for the Pendle Hill landscape partnership, said “We’ve really enjoyed working with the students. It’s opened our eyes to their view of the hill and what might motivate them to explore the area for themselves.

“The students put together some amazing creative ideas and their pitches were really professional.”

Next step is to find a software developer to create the app and help the students launch it.

