We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, JANUARY 10

- Domestic building fire in Fleetwood

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fire engines from Fleetwood attended an incident in West Way at around 12.40am.

The fire involved an electrical cupboard of a domestic property.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two positive pressure ventilation fans and a dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.