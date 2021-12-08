We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6

- Domestic property fire in Morecambe

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Morecambe attended a fire involving two refuse bins that caused heat damage to a neighbouring property In Yorkshire Street at around 3.08am.

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel.

Crews were in attendance for twenty minutes.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

- Kitchen fire in Fleetwood

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended an incident in Tees Court at around 1.05pm.

The fire involved the kitchen of a domestic property.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to douse the flames.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.

- Vehicle fire on M55 westbound

Three fire engines from Wesham, South Shore and Blackpool attended a car fire on the hard shoulder of the M55 westbound, between junctions 3 and 4, at around 6.50pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

- Domestic property fire in Blackpool

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended an incident in Central Drive at around 1.50am.

The fire involved the stairwell of a domestic dwelling.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters rescued two casualties from the scene and treated them for smoke inhalation.

- Commercial property fire in Nelson

Three fire engines from Nelson, Burnley and Colne attended a fire at a commercial property in Hallam Road at around 7.53am.

Firefighters used one hose reel, a triple extension ladder and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Crews were at the scene for 30 minutes.

