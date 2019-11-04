These are the details for Burnley's Service of Remembrance

Arrangements for the annual Service of Remembrance have been announced.

The service will be held at the Peace Garden, Croft Street, Burnley, on Sunday, November 10th, start shortly before 11am.

It will be conducted by the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Philip North CMP; Fr Roger Parker, chaplain to the Royal British Legion; and Fr David Featherstone, parish priest of St Mary’s with St John’s and Christ the King Church.

Members of the public attending are asked to be at the Peace Garden no later than 10-45am.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly, will remember those who lost their lives in war, along with representatives from Burnley Council, the Royal British Legion, ex-servicemen’s associations, the Armed Forces, cadet forces, other uniformed groups, public organisations and any member of the public who wish to attend the service.

The 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment would like ex-servicemen’s associations and all other uniformed groups to assemble at the pedestrianised area of Curzon Street no later than 10.20am, for the parade to step off at 10.35am and makes its way through the town centre to the Peace Garden.

As in the past, wreaths will only be laid by specified individuals and agencies identified in the service sheet.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to lay wreaths privately after the service has concluded and the parade marches off. Wreaths may be obtained from the Royal British Legion Poppy Shop (next to Wynsors), Market Square, Burnley.

After the National Anthem has been played, the civic party will proceed to the main entrance of the police station where the Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment will take the salute, accompanied by the Mayor and the civic party as the parade marches past.

After the salute, the Mayor will attend a short service and lay a wreath on the town’s cenotaph in Towneley Park.

The Mayor said: “I hope people will join us to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday service to those men and women who have served our country with honour and bravery.”

The following road closures will be in place on November 10th:

- St James’ Street from its junction with Curzon Street to its junction with Parker Lane

- Parker Lane from its junction with St James’ Street to its junction with Finsley Gate

- Red Lion Street from its junction with Parker Lane to its junction with Croft Street

- The unnamed road from its junction with Parker Lane to its junction with the William Thompson car park

- Croft Street from its junction with Red Lion Street to its end in a south-westerly direction for approximately 32.5 metres.

The restriction will be in effect between 10am and noon and is to facilitate the safety of those taking part in the Remembrance Day parade.