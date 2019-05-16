There will be fun for all the family at Burnley park's live music extravaganza this weekend

Tickets are selling fast for an all-day live music festival in Burnley this weekend.

Queen’s Park will welcome an exciting mix of bands and DJs when the family friendly Burnley Community Festival opens its gates from noon until 9pm on Saturday.

Burnley Community Festival will run from noon until 9pm on Saturday

A live band stage will feature the incredible Jeramiah Ferrari topping a stacked lineup that includes Design Rewind, Deacon Brody, J Bear, Erase & Rewind and Stream.

Over on the Remedy Presents DJ stage, internationally renowned DJ Woody returns to Burnley with a mega lineup featuring Seek The Northerner, Glynn Abbott, Grant Holmes, Carl Andrew, Adam J, JP, Kingy and Craig Woolstencroft.

A day for all the family, the Krafty Kow Tea Room will be in charge of children’s entertainment and there will also be a funfair, food stalls, art and craft stalls and a licensed bar.

Organiser Madge Nawaz said the festival was going to be a great day out for all the family.

Jeramiah Ferrari

“Burnley is very fortunate to have so many beautiful parks and these events are about showcasing just that.

“Queen’s Park is a wonderful space and we held two very successful events here last year.

“This year we have even more acts on and even more children’s entertainment. It will be a great day out for all the family.

“Slowly but surely Burnley is starting to get a name for itself as a place to come and see live music, whether that be bands or DJs, in a festival setting. The town is really starting to get

DJ Woody

behind these events and if they carry on supporting them, the sky’s the limit.”

Tickets are priced at just £3 with under 11s free. They can be bought from http://skiddle.com/e/13351372 with a £1 booking fee. They can also be picked up from Krafty Cow Tea Room,

The Olive Pot, Buzz Bingo and Remedy Gin Bar Burnley

For more information, search ‘Burnley Community Festival’ on Facebook.