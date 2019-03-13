Themis at Burnley College wins prestigious North West Aerospace Alliance Award for second year running

Proud staff and Apprentices at Themis at Burney College are celebrating after being awarded the title of Training Provider of the Year in the prestigious North West Aerospace New Talent Awards for the second year running.



Several high-flying Themis apprentices and leading employers with whom Themis works, were also honoured at the awards, which were hotly-contested by top aerospace firms across the North-West and hosted at the Imperial War Museum, Manchester.

Director of Themis Simon Jordan said: “To be recognised at the North West Aerospace Alliance Awards for the second year running is testament to the professionalism, expertise and dedication of all the Themis Trainer Assessors, who have worked tirelessly with apprentices and employers alike

“As an apprenticeship training provider we invest heavily in our facilities, equipment and staff to ensure we continue to be the very best.

"This award – in which we faced competition from some of the biggest names in the aerospace industry – recognises the passion we have for Aerospace Engineering and the commitment we have to ensure every Themis Apprentice is given the opportunity to reach their goals.”

Neil Burrows, head of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering at Themis at Burnley College, said: “To win the North West Aerospace Alliance New Talent Training Provider of the Year Award is a great achievement and one of which we are immensely proud.

"This award belongs to our team of highly-motivated trainer assessors who, each day, go above and beyond to ensure every Themis apprentice receives the expert knowledge and guidance which can help them succeed.

“Our trainer assessors are at the very top of their fields in industry and not only bring a wealth of knowledge but also invaluable experience to Themis and a passion for their areas of expertise that inspires our apprentices.

“We must also acknowledge the employers who entrust us with developing the skilled workforce of tomorrow within the aerospace industry and the apprentices themselves, whose commitment, dedication and motivation shines through.”

On the awards evening there was also success for Themis apprentice William Fallows, of Paradigm Precision Ltd, Burnley, who was awarded the title Aerospace Engineering Technician of the Year.

William (21), who is a former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, is currently studying for a HND in Mechanical Engineering on a university course at Burnley College with the support of his employer, which specialises in the manufacture of complex fabrication and precision-machined components.

There was also success for another Paradigm Precision sheet metal fitter and degree apprentice Nabeela Desai, who earned the One To Watch Award in the prestigious awards ceremony.

Nabeela, who also scooped the One To Watch Award in the latest Themis Inspire and Achieve Awards, is 22 and from Blackburn.

Mr Burrows said: “William and Nabeela are two truly exceptional apprentices who, without doubt, have great futures ahead of them in the aerospace industry and as #futurebosses. Their determination and commitment make them stand out from the crowd and their shared desire to reach the very top of their professions shines through in everything they do.”

Themis Aerospace apprentices also receiving highly commended accolades at the awards ceremony were Mike Jackson, from Grimsargh, who is a key member of the team at Safran Nacelles Ltd, and Joe Howarth, from Burnley, of Paradigm Precision Ltd.

Two Themis Apprentices were also singled out for their achievements and performance in the annual NWAA Business University Challenge contest, which tested negotiation, innovation, communication and presentation skills.

Professional Excellence Awards went to Lloyd Duxbury, of Paradigm Precision, and Jack Windle, of Safran Nacelles.

Themis is also proud to work with many of the top employers who are members of the NWAA, including RLC, Hycrome Ltd, Addison Engineering Co., Senior Aerospace Weston and Magellan Aerospace.