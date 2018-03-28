Theft of meat could land defendant in jail

A 22-year-old man, who admitted stealing meat worth £216 from Marks and Spencer, could end up behind bars.



Burnley magistrates were told how Jonathan Michael Holmes, who was currently subject to a crown court suspended sentence, pinched from the store in the town on three occasions.

Holmes, of Reed Street, Burnley, had earlier been given 20 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months. The defendant admitted theft allegations, between Wednesday, February 14th to Monday, February 19th.

He was committed to the crown court to be sentenced on Monday, May 14th.